Detectives in Hackney have made four arrests after a young man was murdered at a huge party in Stamford Hill.

The 20-year-old victim was fatally stabbed and was one of three men found seriously injured by police who were called to reports of a fight at the party, attended by more than 200 people.

The Metropolitan Police Service has now named the victim as Elyon Poku, also known as Nana Banger, a DJ from Stamford Hill.

Reports of the fight in a flat in Wilderton Road first came in at around 12.50am on Saturday (September 22), where they administered first aid to Elyon, before he was rushed to hospital by London Ambulance service.

A witness appeal has been launched by the detectives, who are keen to speak with everyone who attended the party, believing that they may have information which could help their investigation.

In hospital he was treated for his stab wounds, but was declared dead at 4.30am.

Elyon's next of kin have been notified and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

Met Police also found a 17-year-old at the scene suffering from stab wounds, who was rushed to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A third victim, aged 24, was rushed to hospital with a head injury, but is also in a non life-threatening condition.

Following the fatal fight, an investigation was launched by the Homicide and Major Crime Command, led by Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Packer.

On Sunday (September 23), police made their first two arrests in the case when a 28-year-old man was arrested o suspicion of murder and an 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray.

A further two arrests were made today (September 24), with a 29-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy both arrested on suspicion of murder.

All four men are being held in custody in an east London Police station as detectives continue to make enquiries in to the fight.

Officers have said that they are "keeping an open mind" about the motive for the fight that led to Elyon's death.

DCI Packer said: “We have been working hard this weekend to find out what happened at the party and the events that led to Elyon’s murder in the early hours of Saturday. We have arrested four men but we still need the public’s help.



“We believe there were more than 200 young people at the party which began on Friday evening and we are need to speak to everyone who was there.

"Even if you didn’t witness the assaults, you may have some information that can help us determine how Elyon tragically lost his life.



“I can understand that some people may want to remain anonymous, so I would urge them to make contact with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to share what they know.”

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is urged to call the incident room on 0208 345 3865, quoting CAD 297Sep22 or Tweet @MetCC.



To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website .