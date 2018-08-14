Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you haven't heard of The Kiki Challenge it's the latest social media trend to take the Internet by storm.

Police have been forced to issue a warning after several people have hurt themselves or posed a dangers to others while carrying out the challenge, which involves jumping out of a moving vehicle.

So why Kiki? The challenge involves jumping out of a car and dancing along to Drake's hit My Feelings which includes the line "Kiki, do you love me?", before getting back into the moving vehicle.

Videos of people attempting the challenge are then posted on social media but unsurprisingly it has led to more than a handful of injuries and accidents.

Police have warned people not to attempt the trend after videos of those doing it show them crashing into lamp posts and even other people, Coventry Live reports.

Others have hurt themselves tripping over and falling out of cars before they have even begun to dance.

One woman put her handbag down as she got out of a car, only to see it grabbed by two men on a motorbike who rode past.

Another man was hit by a car as he attempted the routine. And one man was thrown off a bridge after colliding with a passer-by.

The trend - also called the #InMyFeelings challenge - started when Internet comedian Shiggy put a video on Instagram showing himself dancing to the song in the road as cars went past.

Celebrities including Will Smith and Ciara have joined in and posted their own videos of the dance - though they didn't leap out moving vehicles. Will Smith climbed to the top of a bridge to perform his version.

And in one case, a dog was persuaded to dance on two legs alongside a moving car.

But police around the world, including India, Spain, the US, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates, have warned people that the dance challenge is dangerous and people caught trying it could face criminal charges, reports The Guardian .

US government agency National Transportation Safety Board issued a warning after a Kiki Challenge dancer was hit by a car.

A spokesman said: "Hopping out of a moving vehicle or jumping into lanes of traffic to show your dance moves is foolish and dangerous — to you and those around you.



"There’s a time and place for everything, but our nation’s highways and roadways are no place for the #InMyFeelings challenge."

Mumbai Police tweeted: "Not just a risk for you, but your act can put the lives of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music!"