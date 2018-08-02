The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a political exile in Burnt Oak 33 years ago.

On November 29, 1985, Gerard Hoarau was shot a number of times on his doorstep with a sub-machine gun in Greencourt Avenue, Edgware.

On Thursday (August 2) police in Northern Ireland arrested a man in connection with the Seychelles revolutionary's death.

Mr Hoarau was living in London but working to restore democracy to his native country, The Seychelles.

One of the UK's most notorious unsolved murders, his death was investigated at the time and a number of people were arrested on suspicion of his murder, but none were charged.

The Metropolitan Police were, however, able to convict three people in 1986 for perverting the course of justice in relation to the investigation.

The investigation into the political exile's death in suburban surroundings had run cold for some decades until new lines of enquiry in 2016 prompted police to launch a new effort to find Gerard's killer.

A man was arrested in Antrim by Police Service Northern Ireland on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. He was detained and brought to a south London police station, where he is being questioned by The Met.

An address in Antrim is also being searched by police.

A spokesman for Metropolitan Police confirmed that the man arrested on Thursday has not previously been arrested in this investigation.

Gerard had led the nation's football team for years before becoming a senior civil servant.

Following a coup d'etat in the country in 1977, Gerard began to distance himself from the new president before starting a campaign to bring the country back under a democracy.

Eight years after the coup, Gerard was gunned down with a machine gun on the doorstep of his Edgware home.

Anyone with information in relation to the murder of Mr Hoarau should contact the investigation team at EdgwareMurderAppeal@met.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.