Police are investigating a report of a sex attack on a teenage girl in a Harrow park.

Headstone Manor Recreation Ground was cordoned off by police on Friday (June 8), through to Saturday evening (June 9).

Officers from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command were on the scene along with forensics officers and police dogs, monitoring an area of the 57-acre park near Headstone Lane.

The cordon was in place near Pinner Park School and the Hugs and Giggles Nursery.

Police were contacted by a teenage girl who said she was "seriously sexually assaulted" in the park between 7.30am and 9.30am on Friday (June 8).

Detectives investigating the assault have not yet made any arrests and continue to make enquiries.

The purpose behind the police cordon in the public park had not been revealed until Monday (June 11).

The park is nestled between Wealdstone , North Harrow and Pinner , and includes a 15th Century manor house.

If you have any information about this incident please call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 2347/08JUN18.