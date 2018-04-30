The video will start in 8 Cancel

City of London police are investigating whether organised criminals are transporting beggars into the capital's Square Mile.

The force, which patrols the city's financial and trading district, confirmed it is probing whether organised crime networks were exploiting beggars to make money for themselves.

“The City of London Police are currently in the process of understanding whether there are any occurrences of organised crime groups utilising beggars to make money in the Square Mile by offering to transport them to the City and back at times when the City is most busy," Commander Jane Gyford said.

“The investigation into this is still in its early stages. However, we have a dedicated vulnerability team within our community policing unit and we also work closely with the City of London Corporation Outreach Team who engage proactively with all the beggars and rough sleepers in the City and work alongside social services, housing and a number of charities.”

The confirmation comes after the suspicion was hinted at by top brass attending a City of London police performance (sub) committee on Thursday (April 26).

Assistant Commissioner Alistair Sutherland told the committee police intelligence reports suggested some of the beggars in the City were being planted there by organised criminals.

A report to the committee showed police were receiving continuing reports of rough sleepers blocking doorways and fire exits in the Square Mile.

Homelessness support charities and City of London's outreach programme have been approached for comment.