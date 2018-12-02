Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are investigating after a man was brazenly attacked by a group of five, one of whom was armed with a machete, in a car park near Portobello Road in north Kensington.

Police were called just after 1pm on Friday (November 30) to reports of the attack outside the main car park on Orchard Close.

When they arrived they found a 25-year-old man at the bottom of Bevington Road who had suffered defensive stab wounds to his hands and chest.

A witness told police they had seen five black men attacking the victim, with the main aggressor wielding a machete.

The victim was rushed to a central London hospital by paramedics, and his injuries have been described as non-life threatening.

Detective Constable Greg Plant, of Westminster’s Serious Crime Unity, appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “We would like to hear from anyone who has any information on this brazen attack, or knows who may be involved. Sadly there were no CCTV cameras in the area, so we do not know in which direction the suspects left the scene, but I hope that someone reading this will be able to help our investigation.”

The main aggressor was said to be wearing a distinctive light green camouflage puffa jacket and dark jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 and quote CAD 3686/30Nov, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or tweet @MetCC.