Police in Harrow are appealing for witnesses after a two men were found with serious injuries on Greenhill Way in the early hours on Sunday (July 29) morning.

The incident is being treated as GBH, and the Metropolitan Police's Harrow branch have tweeted a picture of the crime scene along with an appeal.

The tweet read: "Police investigating a GBH incident Greenhill Way #harrow.

Two males found with serious injuries at around 4am. If you witnessed anything please call 101 #harrowAteam"

The photo show an ambulance vehicle at the scene, and a police cordon was erected while emergency services were present.

Police believe that both men were seriously assaulted shortly before being found, but no arrests have been made in relation to the incident.

The Met and London Ambulance Service have been contacted for further details, and we will update the situation when more is known.