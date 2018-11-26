Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating allegations of "inappropriate behaviour" towards patients at a central London hospital caring for people suffering severe mental illness.

The investigation comes after an employee wrote to Central North West London NHS Trust "detailing a number of occasions they said they had witnessed inappropriate behaviours towards patients by other members of staff at The Gordon Hospital".

A Trust spokesman said: "The incidents include threatening language and inappropriate use of restraint, all of which if true would be totally unacceptable."

The Trust contacted the police and Westminster council’s safeguarding team about the allegations at the ward for adults aged 18 to 65, after it received the whistle-blowing letter in July.

It said: "Our first priority was to make sure that the ward was safe for patients and we concluded that with the measures undertaken the ward should remain open.

"Three staff members were suspended and three others moved to non-clinical duties. We should stress that these are neutral actions to allow a full investigation to take place; it did not prejudge those staff members."

The Trust spokesman added that it has regularly reviewed the situation with the Senior Management Team, and with the Care Quality Commission.

He said: "Patients and families need to know that this type of alleged behaviour is not tolerated in any of our services."

Director of nursing and quality Andy Mattin told a board meeting on November 14 the police had nearly finished their investigation and the trust would carry out its own afterwards.

"The most important thing is to ensure services are safe," he said.

Last year a CQC inspection gave the hospital in Bloomburg Street a good rating, marking it as outstanding for caring. But the inspectors found safety requires improvement.

The Trust said it was increasing the number of matrons in the unit "to strengthen local clinical leadership and professional development", and has also increased the number of staff.

The spokesman added: "We commend the action of the staff who raised their concerns; they absolutely did the right thing."

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "On Wednesday, July 25, CNWL (Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust) referred to police a number of allegations made by staff working at Gordon Hospital.

"These allegations involved a number of occasions where staff had witnessed concerning behaviour towards patients by other members of staff."

He added: “Police are conducting a criminal investigation, supported by CNWL & the local authority.

"Robust measures to protect patients are in place whilst investigations continue. A small number of employees at the Gordon Hospital have been interviewed by police. Enquiries continue.

"These allegations are taken very seriously by both the Police and NHS."

He said no-one has been arrested or charged.

"If there are further witnesses they should contact police in Westminster via 101."