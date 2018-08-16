The video will start in 8 Cancel

Transport Police are looking for help to find a man who reportedly touched himself inappropriately on a Tube train in the middle of the day.

The incident is understood to have taken place on a Piccadilly line train between Green Park and Wood Green on Sunday, May 27.

British Transport Police have released a CCTV image of a man who they wish to speak to in relation to the incident.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation, after a reports a man inappropriately touched himself on board the Underground train.

(Image: British Transport Police)

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "Do you know who this man might be?

"We’d like to speak to him after reports that a man inappropriately touched himself on a Piccadilly Line train.

"The incident took place on Sunday 27 May on the Piccadilly Line heading from Green Park to Wood Green between 1.30pm and 1.40pm."

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016, with reference 199 of 1 June.