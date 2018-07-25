Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are hunting a man after a young woman was raped in a Westminster alley following a night out with friends.

The 19-year-old victim was reportedly approached by a man in The Strand as she waited for a mini cab home on May 5.

According to Metropolitan Police the man approached the teenager at around 3am and told her he would help her find her taxi.

Moments later he led her down an alleyway near Exchange Court where he raped her, police said.

Police have released an Efit of the suspect who is described as Asian with short brown hair and facial hair.



Officers from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command (CASO) would like to speak to the man in connection to the incident.





CASO Detective Inspector Liz Wilcox, said: “This female was targeted after being separated from her friends. I would urge anyone with information which may assist this investigation to come forward. Any information we receive will be looked at thoroughly and sensitively.”



If you can identify this man or offer any information to help progress the investigation, please contact officers on 0208 733 5999 or tweet @MetCC.



Alternatively, to give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.