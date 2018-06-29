This huge zombie knife was taken off the streets of Hayes on Thursday morning (June 27).
Police were called in the early hours of the morning by a member of the public about a "suspicious item" at the back of a property in Hayes .
A large zombie knife was found discarded at the scene, which was seized by Hillingdon Police.
A spokesman for Metropolitan Police posted on Twitter at 2.34am: "Police responded to a call by [a member of the] public regarding a suspicious item.
"Look what we found! Another zombie knife off the streets."
A police spokesman said no arrests have been made as no one was present at the scene.
Twitter users welcomed the news Thursday, with one saying: "Well done chaps! Many thanks as you continue to work hard to keep us safe. Much appreciated."