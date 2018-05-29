The video will start in 8 Cancel

A young man who was stabbed multiple times during an attack in Uxbridge on Monday (May 29) suffered injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

At around 2.44pm, police in Hillingdon were called to Violet Avenue following reports of a stabbing.

Police and paramedics from London Ambulance Service arrived along with an air ambulance and found a man in his 20s suffering multiple stab injuries at the scene.

He was airlifted to hospital, where he was treated for injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening, a police spokesman said on Tuesday (May 29).

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate the stabbing.

Traffic was diverted away from the area while a police cordon and crime scene remained in place throughout Monday afternoon.

A police spokesman said: "Officers and London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance attended and found a man in his twenties suffering from stab wounds.

"He has been airlifted to hospital. No arrests have been made."

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD4386/28May or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.