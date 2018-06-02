Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The two young men left fighting for their lives after a shocking night of violence in Brent are both said to be in "serious but stable" conditions in hospital.

A 24-year-old man was shot in Lawrence Avenue, Stonebridge at 8.43pm on Thursday (May 31) and another man, believed to be in his 20s, was stabbed less than two hours later in nearby Rainborough Close.

Both victims were rushed to hospital in critical conditions following the attacks and they were fighting for their lives on Friday (June 1).

Providing an update on their conditions, the Metropolitan Police confirmed they were both in "serious but stable conditions" on Saturday (June 2).

Police are currently investigating whether the shooting and stabbing were connected.

No arrests have been made in connection with either of the attacks and enquiries continue.

In a separate incident a 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death at an address in Neasden Lane at 2.44am on Friday morning (June 1).

A 43-year-old man who was "known to the victim" was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene.

Brent police spoke out following the "unusual" spate of overnight violence to reassure residents.

Brent policeman, Superintendent Tim Alexander, said: “Overnight we found ourselves in the unusual position of having to deal with three violent incidents in our borough of Brent.

Former Stonebridge councillor warns Brent estates could 'slip back' to an era of turf wars

“I understand the community’s concerns, but I would like to reassure the people who live and work in Brent that we remain a safe and vibrant borough that rarely sees incidents of such violence.

“One of the incidents was sadly the murder of a young woman in the prime of her life.

"I can confirm that the victim and the suspect were known to each other and that the crime happened inside a private residential property.

“Earlier in the evening, the borough also had a shooting and a stabbing within two hours of each other. Whilst this is of concern, I’d like to reiterate that my officers are working around the clock to identify, locate and apprehend those responsible.

“The community can expect to see extra officers on the streets of Brent over the coming days and I would urge anyone who has any concerns to feel free to approach them."

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is urged to call police on 101. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.