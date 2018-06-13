The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 24-year-old man repeatedly stabbed in North Kensington last night was rushed to hospital.

Police were called to the stabbing in North Pole Road at the junction with Latimer Road Road, near Tesco at 6.50pm.

The victim, who was helped by members of the public before emergency services arrived, had suffered multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to hospital from the scene in a critical condition.

The morning after the attack (June 13) Metropolitan Police confirmed his condition is no longer deemed to be life-threatening.

A Met spokesman said: "Police were called at 6.50pm on Tuesday to North Pole Road at the junction with Latimer Road, following reports of a stabbing.



"Officers attended with London Ambulance Service (LAS) and discovered a 24-year-old man, suffering from stab wounds.



"It is believed the victim was stabbed in the street and that he was assisted by members of the public prior to police and LAS arrival.

(Image: Google)





"The injured man was taken by London Ambulance Service to a west London hospital where his condition, although initially critical, has now been deemed not life threatening."

There have been no arrests in connection with the attack, which Kensington and Chelsea police are investigating.



Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 7231 of 12 June.