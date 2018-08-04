The video will start in 8 Cancel

Detectives investigating the assassination of a political exile in Edgware in 1985 have released a man under investigation.

A 77-year-old man had been arrested on Thursday (August 2) in Antrim, Northern Ireland on suspicion of conspiracy to murder Gerard Hoarau.

Mr Hoarau was a Seychelles football hero, turned senior civil servant who eventually turned against the country's dictator. He was fighting for a restoration of democracy in the Seychelles, while living in exile in Greencourt Avenue.

On November 29, 1985 Mr Hoarau was gunned sown with a Sterling sub-machine gun on his own doorstep. While the Metropolitan Police had made arrests in connection with his murder at the time, all the suspects were released without charge and the case remains unsolved.

Three people were convicted in 1986 for perverting the course of justice in relation to the investigation.

For three decades the case went cold, before a new line of investigation emerged in 2016 and police renewed efforts to find the revolutionary's killers.

The man arrested on Thursday had not previously been arrested by police in their investigation. He has now been released under investigation having been arrested in a dawn raid by Police Service Northern Ireland.

Following a coup d'etat in the Seychelles in 1977, Gerard began to distance himself from the new president before starting a campaign to bring the country back under a democracy.

He launched his own unsuccessful coup in 1981, backed by the South African army, but was unsuccessful and continued to live in a quiet residential street in Edgware, not far from Burnt Oak station.

Anyone with information in relation to the murder of Mr Hoarau should contact the investigation team at EdgwareMurderAppeal@met.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.