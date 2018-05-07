Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two boys who were shot within minutes of each other in Harrow are believed to be in a non life-threatening condition.

Police in Harrow locked down Wealdstone High Street and Palmerston Road on Sunday (May 6) after reports of the first shot being fired at 1.17pm. London Ambulance Service, who also attended, found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

Moments later, at 1.19pm, a second gun shot was heard in a different part of the high street and another boy, reportedly aged just 12, was found with gunshot wounds.

Both boys were treated at the scene and rushed to hospital for treatment. On Monday (May 7), a Metropolitan Police spokeswoman told getwestlondon that the boys were believed to be in a non life-threatening condition in hospital.

Police shut down the busy high street and searched the road, but no arrests were made and the firearm was not recovered.

Speaking shortly after the shootings, a Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police are investigating two non-fatal shootings that occurred within a short time span in Harrow on Sunday.

"Officers were first called around 1.17pm to High Street, Wealdstone, to reports of a person having been shot. At the scene a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gun shot wound was treated by London Ambulance Service before being taken to a Central London hospital for treatment."

"At around 1.19pm London Ambulance Service alerted police to reports of a second boy with gunshot wounds in a different nearby location at High Street, Wealdstone. A 12-year-old boy was treated at the scene before being taken to a west London hospital where he remains currently."

Police urge anyone with any information about the incidents to call 101 quoting reference 3563/6May or tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.