A man in his early 40s who was shot in Southall on Thursday night (August 23) remains in a non life-threatening condition two days after the attack.

The sixth person to be shot in west London in less than a week, he was found soaked in blood and suffering bullet wounds by a neighbour in St Mary's Avenue North shortly before 9pm.

London Ambulance Service and Metropolitan Police were called to the shooting at 8.40pm and the victim was rushed to hospital.

A Met spokesman confirmed the victim was still in a non life-threatening condition on Saturday morning (August 25).

A Met spokesman said: "Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 8.40pm on August 23 to reports of a man suffering gunshot injuries on St Mary's Avenue North in Previous Southall.

"Officers, including firearms officers, attended.

"A man, aged in his early 40s, was taken to hospital. His condition is not life-threatening."

(Image: Hirali Ganatra)

Trident and Area Crime Command Detectives from the are leading the investigation into the shooting.

No arrests have been made in connection with the attack which has left Southall residents fearing "nowhere is safe."