A street in Mayfair was cordoned off this afternoon amid fears a man had been poisoned.

At about 3.15pm today (Thursday, June 21) police responded to a call from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) relating to a man taken ill on Albemarle Street.

Officers attended the scene and found a man being treated by paramedics. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to concerns the victim may have been exposed to a poison, specialist officers attended but found no evidence that would indicate he had been.

There are no other reports of people being taken ill.

Cordons were put in place around the area to allow the emergency services to carry out their work.