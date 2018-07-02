Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The hunt for a jogger who pushed a woman into the path of a bus on Putney Bridge had been abandoned by police.

Footage of the incident went viral after the man was seen to push the lady directly into the path of the bus, which swerved at the last second.

The victim, a 33-year-old woman managed to escape without any serious injuries after the incident on the morning of May 5, 2017.

The same runner who pushed the woman then ran back up the bridge 15 minutes later, past his victim, but completely ignored her.

The CCTV footage showing the incident was published in August 2017 and quickly went viral, however police have not since been able to charge anyone in connection with the attack. Metropolitan Police say they have looked at more than 50 people during the course of their investigation.

Police have now said all lines of inquiry have now been "exhausted".

The bus driver, Oliver Salbris, has been labelled a hero for his quick actions in swerving to avoid the woman.

He told the Sunday Times in September he thought he was going to hit her.

"If I hadn't swerved, I would have smashed her head," he said.

"It was reflex. The consequences would have been terrible for her - and for me."

He said the jogger "looked like he was doing it on purpose".

(Image: PA)

"He needs to be caught and to explain himself. He needs to be prosecuted," Mr Salbris added.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Officers looked at over 50 people of interest during the course of the investigation; all of them were researched, reviewed and eventually eliminated.

"The matter was investigated fully with all reasonable lines of inquiry completed.

"As a suspect has not been identified and as all lines of inquiry have now been exhausted, the investigation has been closed. Should any new information come to light, this will be explored."