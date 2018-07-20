The video will start in 8 Cancel

A nearly-naked man was found by police in a park in Hounslow Heath wrapped in only a bin bag.

The man, who was in his 30s, was found by Hanworth police at around 8pm on Saturday, July 14 in the huge local nature reserve.

He was found in a secluded area of the 200-acre common, and was asked to move on from the heath by police officers.

A spokeswoman for the Western Area Basic Command Unit told getwestlondon: "A man in his 30s was in a secluded area in Hounslow Heath initially found wearing a bin bag on the 14/7 at approx 8pm. He was spoken to by our teams and sent on his way!"

(Image: @MPSHanworth)

The Met's Hanworth police team tweeted about the incident to say: "Naked Male found in Hounslow Heath was dealt with swiftly and robustly".

On Tuesday (July 17) the fire brigade were called to the scene, after a grass fire destroyed about a hectare of land , roughly equivalent to one football pitch. Eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke from the fire as far away as Wembley.

Hounslow Heath is a Site of Metropolitan Importance for Nature Conservation and an idyllic nature reserve which borders Whitton , Hanworth, Feltham , Hatton and Hounslow.

The present heath dates back to Norman times and is just a fraction of its original size, at one point surveyed to be 4,293 acres.

In the 17th and 18th centuries the area was notorious for bandits and highway men who were said to leave their victims,with nothing but the clothes on their backs, if that.