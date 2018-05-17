The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police in Hounslow are appealing for information which could allow them to locate a missing teenager from the borough.

Officers issued a plea to the public that they are desperately searching for Esa Haizel, 13, from Heston , and it is he believed could be in the Hounslow area.

A tweet sent out by the Hounslow branch of the Met Police's Twitter account shows a photo of Esa, and asks for help in locating him.

The tweet reads: "We need your assistance to find #missing Esa HAIZEL age 13 years from #Heston. Please call 101 quoting ref number 18MIS019273."

(Image: Met Police)

The tweet did not reveal when or where Esa went missing from.

Anyone with information which could lead to officers locating Esa is urged to do call 101, quoting reference number 18MIS019273.