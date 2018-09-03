The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman who was struck by a train at Marlyebone Tube Station was a 36-year-old from Buckinghamshire.

The station was in lock down on Sunday evening (September 2) while emergency services investigated the incident.

A woman was tragically pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a train on the Bakerloo Line.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious, British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed.

"Officers were called to Marylebone London Underground Station shortly after 5.30pm last night after reports of a person being struck by a train," a spokesman said.

"Officers from BTP attended the location alongside paramedics however, a 36-year-old woman, from High Wycombe was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and her family has been informed.

"A report will now be prepared for the coroner."

The busy tube station was temporarily closed following the incident and services between Queen's Park and Piccadilly Circus were disrupted.

Images taken from outside the scene showed guards closing the station doors and crowds of passengers waiting outside following evacuation.

According to a passer-by, the mainline rail station was not affected.