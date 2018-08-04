The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenager has been left seriously injured after a crash with a police car during a chase, resulting in the force's vehicle being left on its roof.

The pursuit ended in a crash close to Hyde Park Corner in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, August 4).

Pictures from the scene show scattered debris and Grosvenor Place remains closed in both directions - 11 hours after the incident.

Luckily the police officers escaped the collision unharmed.

However, a 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital and has since been arrested on suspicion of multiple motoring offences.

A manhunt has been launched to trace a second suspect believed to have been involved in the crash who was seen fleeing the scene.

"At approximately 4.30am, officers spotted a moped with two individuals on Hyde Park Corner," a Metropolitan Police spokesman told getwestlondon.

"The vehicle, rider and pillion passenger matched the description of a moped believed to have been involved in a series of offences.

"A marked police car followed the moped and a short time later, in Grosvenor Place, at the junction with Chapel Street, the moped became involved in a collision with a second marked police car travelling in the opposite direction."

(Image: @automaticdog)

He continued: "A male aged 17, was injured in the collision and has been taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.

"He has since been arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences.

"The second person fled the scene of the collision. Efforts to trace him are ongoing.

"The police car involved in the collision overturned. No officers were seriously injured as a result of this incident and did not require medical treatment."

(Image: @automaticdog)

Images taken at the scene by a passer-by show the police car completely overturned and the damaged moped strewn across the road.

According to getwestlondon's traffic system, there is slow traffic due to debris left on the road and traffic making its way past Wellington Arch is also being affected by the closure.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed the incident has been reported to the force's Directorate of Professional Standards and referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IOPC).