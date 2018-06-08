The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford High Street was reportedly placed in lockdown this evening (Friday) after a suspected acid attack.

Police and firefighters rushed to the aid of a woman in her 30s.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called at approximately 7.08pm to reports of a suspected noxious substance attack on Brentford High Street.

"Officers attended along with LAS.

"A woman, aged in her 30s, was treated at the scene by paramedics for injuries that are not life-threatening or life-changing.

"She did not require hospital treatment.

"A man, aged 20, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH.

"Enquiries continue.

"The suspect and victim are known to each other."