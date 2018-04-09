An illegal rave at an abandoned Toys R Us store in Hounslow was shut down by police over the Easter weekend.
The "unlicensed music event" was held in the former Hayes Road outlet on the Bull's Bridge Industrial Estate.
A photo of a "Toys R Us" sign graffitied to read "Raves R Us" was tweeted by Hounslow Police with a message to say officers had closed down the illegal gathering on March 31.
Officers seized a sound system and arrested five people at the scene.
Hounslow Police advised people to avoid the area in the hours after it brought the rave to an abrupt end.
It said "all attendees and ticket holders are being turned away".