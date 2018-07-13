The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A terrified Harrow resident was convinced she was being burgled after hearing loud noises coming from downstairs on Thursday morning (July 12).

She rang the police to report a suspected burglary at around 9am.

Officers swiftly arrived in police cars at the Byron Hill Road home but found the intruder was not quite what they had expected.

According to police the kitchen was "a mess" and items had been knocked over causing a racket.

But the perpetrator was smaller and much furrier than they had imagined.

Amid the disarray was a rogue squirrel that had somehow made its way into the house from outside and started causing carnage.

Officers confirmed the critter wasn't arrested and was released without charge!

A Harrow Police spokesman said: "Police were called to Byron Hill Road at around 9am on Thursday.

(Image: Chris Marney)

"The female caller was very distressed and called 999 as she heard noises downstairs and believed she was being burgled.

"Officers attended on blue lights and established the only suspect was a squirrel who had knocked some items over and caused a bit of a mess.

"The squirrel wasn’t arrested and was released with no charges."

*If you come across a funny story in west London let us know about it by sending a message to the Get West London Facebook page.