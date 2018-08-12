The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police are appealing for help to find a vulnerable 14-year-old boy who is missing from west London.

Joshua Pendlbury, who has Autism, is described as black and 5'10" tall with a large build and braided hair.

He was last seen outside Ealing Broadway McDonald's at around 5.30pm on Saturday (August 11), wearing a green hooded top, blue jeans and silver and white spotted trainers. He was also carrying a bag at the time.

(Image: Met Police)

Joshua’s family said he is known to frequent the Greenford , Southall, Ealing and Hayes areas, as well as Dean Park and Shepherds Bush Park, and that they are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who sees or has seen Joshua can contact officers at the West Area Command Unit via 101.