A 25-year-old is in a serious but stable condition in hospital after a crash in Hounslow last week.

At around 0.50am on Monday May 7, police came across a male motorcyclist injured in Bridge Road, at the junction with Elmer Gardens, in Hounslow.

Paramedics from London Ambulance Service arrived at the scene and took the motorcyclist, a 25-year-old man, to a central London hospital for treatment.

He remains in hospital a week after the crash in a serious but stable condition.

A spokesman for Metropolitan Police said on Monday (May 14) it is not currently known if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Detectives from the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit are now appealing for witnesses and people with information about the serious collision to come forward.

If you have information about the crash, call the SCUI at Merton on 020 8543 5157.