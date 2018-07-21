The video will start in 8 Cancel

Toxic caterpillars attacking Hounslow's oak trees are being removed by teams wearing full-protective suits.

Oak processionary moths (OPMs) have infested trees in many of the borough's parks and their caterpillars are covered in long hairs containing a toxic substance which can cause itchy rashes as well as eye and throat irritations if touched.

Hounslow residents may be taken aback to see people dressed in full-protective gear in their parks in the coming days, but they have been urged not to panic as the teams are there to remove nests full of poisonous caterpillars.

The trained experts will wear overalls, masks and gloves, to protect them from nasty rashes and, if inhaled, breathing problems caused by the poisonous caterpillars.

They will be working to safely remove the nests over the coming days.

Hounslow Council has asked residents who spot the nests to report them to the Forestry Commission.



The leader of Hounslow Council, Councillor Steve Curran, said: "The OPM is hazardous to the health of oak trees, as large populations feed on and strip the leaves, resulting in bare trees open to disease and other pests.

"We're working hard to ensure these uninvited guests are removed swiftly so that residents can continue to enjoy the many wonderful parks and open spaces in Hounslow."

Reports of OPM sightings can be directed to the Forestry Commission on its website at www.forestry.gov.uk/opm < http://www.forestry.gov.uk/opm or by calling 0300 067 4442.