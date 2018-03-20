The video will start in 8 Cancel

Hammersmith and Fulham Council is working with leading charities after pledging to end rough sleeping in the borough.

Six homelessness experts were asked by the local authority to lead the H&F Rough Sleeping Commission.

It will be chaired by Jon Sparkes of Crisis.

They presented their findings to council staff, plus representatives from local charities, the Greater London Authority and the government, at The Bush Theatre last Tuesday (March 13).

These findings are now being examined.

Mr Sparkes said: “It’s absolutely right that H&F Council are determined to end rough sleeping in their borough.

“Sleeping on the streets ruins lives, leaving people vulnerable to violence and abuse, and takes a dreadful toll on mental and physical health.

Facts about rough sleeping in H&F In 2016/7, 246 people were seen sleeping rough in H&F, a two per cent rise from the previous year Of these, 123 people did not spend a second night on the streets, largely thanks to the No Second Night Out project The number of rough sleepers coming from short to medium-term accommodation rose by about four per cent. There has been a six per cent decrease last year in the number coming from long-term accommodation. These trends are reflected across London Source: Hammersmith and Fulham Council

“This is no way for anyone to live, especially when we know how to solve this crisis.

“We’d like to see other boroughs follow H&F Council’s bold lead, until there is no more rough sleeping in this city and eventually, across the country.”

He added: “We know rough sleeping is not inevitable - let’s put an end to this injustice once and for all.”

Fellow commissioners are Michael Angus, director of the Barons Court Project; Michael Buraimoh, operations director of the Upper Room; Steven Platts, senior project manager at Glass Door; Thomas Neumark, chief executive of the Peel Institute; and Paul Doe MBE, former chief executive of Shepherd's Bush Housing Group.

They heard from 108 homeless people who have had experience of sleeping rough in the borough, as well as from experts on the causes of the problem.

“We have an ambitious aim to reduce rough sleeping in H&F to zero, something I’m confident we can achieve thanks to these recommendations,” said council deputy leader Cllr Sue Fennimore.

“They provide the starting point to make real and lasting change – not just in H&F but far wider.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Jon and his team for their hard work.”

