Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for the first stage of a brand new secondary school in Acton , which will provide places for 1,200 pupils, have been approved by Ealing Council's planning committee.

At a meeting at Ealing Town Hall on Wednesday (May 23) the committee unanimously voted through plans for the Ark Soane Academy to go-ahead at the former site of Ealing Hammersmith and West London College in Gunnersbury Lane.

The plans involve using existing buildings and new structures to create a three-storey school.

The secondary school will take 180 Year 7 pupils in 2019 and another 180 Year 7 pupils each year until it reaches full capacity of 1,200 pupils in 2025.

The non-selective school will be run by Ark Schools, an education charity which currently has two primary schools in the borough – Ark Priory Primary Academy and Ark Byron Primary Academy.

Ark states on its website: "Across our network of schools, we are committed to delivering a top-quality education to every student which will enable them to go to university or pursue a career of their choice.

"Ark Soane will be no different. We have the highest aspirations for all our students to ensure they are prepared and inspired to be future leaders in their communities.

"Ark Soane will have an ethos of the very highest expectations for every member of our school community. We will look to work closely with families to ensure all our students are committed to learning and develop the character necessary to take advantage of the opportunities that Ark Soane will provide."

(Image: Architecture Initiative)

Phase one of the development will involve a new entrance to the school as well as internal facilities, being created.

On the ground floor, the main school entrance will face Gunnersbury Lane. The entrance, reception and a central administration block will be

accessed from the school forecourt.

Larger spaces including the main hall, library and drama studios will be located towards the rear of the building.

(Image: Architecture Initiative)

Level one of the building will largely comprise of the music department, while level 2 will be the setting for sixth form study and social spaces, small group learning and staff meeting and work spaces.

The architects, Architecture Initiative state in the plans: "The redevelopment of this portion of the site will have a significant and positive impact on the Gunnersbury Lane streetscape, which is of mixed and inconsistent style, and has suffered from the poor quality of the existing college entrance building. "