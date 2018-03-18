Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An adventure playground which has entertained generations in west London is receiving a £1 million upgrade.

Plans released by Kensington and Chelsea Council show a major redesign of Holland Park Adventure Playground.

It has released a drawing showing roughly how the playground will look once complete.

It will close at the end of this summer and is expected to reopen around at the beginning of 2019.

The council plan to submit the design to its planning team for a Certificate of Lawful Development.

Once work is complete, the 4,800m2 playground will include 25m zip wire

Ten people see-saw

56m hill coaster

110m of water channel

11 people dragon swinger Source: Kensington and Chelsea Council

The local authority say improvements to the playground, which caters for kids aged four to 14, will ensure it is used and enjoyed by young people for years to come.

Council deputy leader, Cllr Will Pascall, said: “We are delighted to announce these major upgrades to the Holland Park Adventure Playground which will guarantee its future and continued legacy of entertaining generations of children and young people from across the borough and beyond.”

The playground opened 15 years ago and is located within Holland Park.

The park includes 22.5 hectares of gardens, children’s play facilities, sports areas, a cafeteria, Japanese gardens and large areas of woodland abundant with wildlife.

Close to it is an enclosed play area for little ones plus a sports area.

