A proposed nine-storey office block and shop near a centre offering counselling for survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire has been rejected.

Developers Freston Property Bard Ltd wanted to knock down a four-storey block on Freston Road and replace it with offices, with retail units, garden terracing and public seating.

They said the scheme could provide up to 800 jobs in the Notting Dale Village area.

However, the site is close to The Curve Community Centre in Bard Road which offers therapy for people affected by last year’s fatal fire at Grenfell Tower.

Ward councillor Judith Blakeman (Labour) said she thought if the building work went ahead some people would stop using The Curve which “is an integral part of the recovery process" as it is a place for "peace and quiet".

Committee member Mohammed Bakhtiar (Labour, St Helen's) said: “Grenfell is the biggest disaster in this country since World War Two. Whatever happens in this borough it should take consideration over everything.”

Chris Alfred, who lives in Cian House above The Curve, told the meeting on Tuesday (July 17) the centre, opened by Kensington and Chelsea Council, was a “real hub” for hundreds of people every day.

He added he was concerned about building lorries going up Freston Road where children play in the street.

He told the committee the amount of light in the third floor of Cian House would be affected if the development went ahead.

The current building houses a gym and is the base for the former Prime Minister David Canmeron's wife Samantha Cameron’s Cefinn fashion label.

A letter from the governors of The Curve said “two years of noise pollution, dust of excavations, drilling work” were all “likely to trigger higher stress to suffering, vulnerable adults and children.”

Fiona Flahery from the agents Turley told the council: “We are fully aware of the genuine sensitivities surrounding construction activity taking place in the area and most particularly in Bard Road.

"In this context we aim to minimise and mitigate any potential disturbance to surrounding residents, businesses and most importantly to visitors to the Council run facilities within The Curve which have been set up in response to the Grenfell fire tragedy.”

She said they planned to set up a community liaison group so the contractor and site manager could keep people informed and respond to their concerns.

Other measures would include ensuring convenient access to The Curve and to stop work on specific days, including June 14, the anniversary of the fire at Grenfell Tower.

They would also avoid construction traffic using Bard Road.

Architect Michael Stiff said he fully understood the sensitivity of the site.

The planning committee decided after nearly an hour of listening to objectors, the applicant and council officers to reject the scheme.

Councillor Anne Cyron (Conservative, Abingdon) said: “I think it would be a brave planning inspector to say that looking after Grenfell survivors does not happen.”

The committee rejected the plan on grounds of height, the space the building takes up, the impact on loss of daylight at Cian House and the impact on The Curve. They had been advised by their ofifcers to approve the scheme.

The plan was referred to Kensington and Chelsea council by the London Mayor who could have the final say.