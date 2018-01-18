The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 93-year-old woman has been left "shaken" after a man snatched her handbag before driving off in a van, police say.

The elderly lady had just left a dry cleaners in Marsh Road, Pinner , when she was suddenly approached by the thief at around 3.40pm on Tuesday (January 17).

Harrow Police say the suspect is described as a white male, wearing dark clothing, aged between 30 and 40 and of slim build.

A spokesperson for the borough police said: "He snatched her handbag and ran off towards West End Lane.

"He may have made off in a white van, make/model unknown.

"The victim was shaken but unhurt."

Harrow Police are investigating the theft and ask anyone with information to call them on 101.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.