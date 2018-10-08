Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fly-tipper from Pinner was caught on camera dumping a truck-load of rubbish in a vehicle with number plates removed.

Brian Christopher Stokes was filmed emptying building materials in heavy duty bags from his truck onto a private site 30 miles east of his Lyncroft Avenue home.

The 32-year-old was ordered to pay £1,585 costs and do 100 hours of unpaid work after he was caught on CCTV fly-tipping at a site in Romford, Essex.

Barkingside Magistrates’ Court heard how Stokes was filmed emptying building materials in heavy duty bags from his truck onto a private site so that it went from "being completely clear to being full to the brim of waste", according to a witness.

He had also previously removed the license plates from his white dumper truck.

Simon Graham-Harrison, who brought the case against Stokes for the Environment Agency, said: "Stokes’s actions showed a blatant disregard for the environment.

"In cases like this, where the actions of individuals threaten to undermine legitimate waste businesses, we have no hesitation in prosecuting those involved.

"To ensure that the right waste gets to the right place, we encourage the public and businesses to check that their waste carrier is registered and to ask to see a copy of the waste transfer note for the waste. If possible, take a photo of the note on your phone."

Stokes was caught after Havering Council passed CCTV footage to the Environment Agency and the police. A week later, officers spotted him driving onto a different location in Romford in the same truck and were able to identify him.

Stokes was sentenced at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Friday (October 5), having pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

He was charged with dumping controlled waste without a permit and controlling a white dumper truck used for depositing waste on July 14 2016.

A list of registered waste-carriers can be found here .