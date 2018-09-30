It’s probably fair to say your local Wetherspoons isn’t the first pub that springs to mind when you feel like a fancy drink.
Its cheap drinks have become a hallmark of the popular pub chain, so most punters aren’t looking to splash out on their tab and get something a bit more up-market.
But that could be about to change with the introduction of Realm of the Unicorn gin liqueur, made by Manchester-based distiller Zymurgorium.
It’s only £3.25 a shot with mixer – and it tastes like marshmallows.
Sold yet?
Those who fancy mixing their own drink at home, can buy a whole bottle of the sparkly stuff on Amazon for £49.99, reports Mirror Online .
People on social media are loving the pink drink.
One person said: "I’m sitting here trying to be all 'I don’t do gimicky gin' yet inside I’m overwhelmed by the pink & the sparkly & the unicorn - sod it I'm going to have to get a bottle! After all Zymurgorium know how to do flavours and do them well!"
Another commented: "Realm of the unicorn, glittery... pink and packed full of vanilla. What more could a girl need? Perfect served with fresh raspberries and tonic. Cheers!"
A third wrote: "It's fabulous!"
But if glittery tipples aren't really your thing, fear not as you can get your hands on other gins at Wetherspoons for a little less money - with a single shot mixer available at the bar from just £2.75.