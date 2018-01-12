The video will start in 8 Cancel

A faulty gas mains pipe which led to the evacuation of homes and businesses in Pimlico has been fixed.

Gas suppliers Cadent says its engineers repaired the fault on Thursday night (January 11), meaning all residents were allowed back to their homes after spending two nights in hotels or elsewhere .

A cordon, which was originally set at 50 metres before reduced to 25 metres , has also been lifted.

All roads have also reopened though lane restrictions remain in place.

The incident happened on Horseferrry Road near the junction with Regency Place.

Westminster Council said the incident affected around 200 people , but Cadent said the number of people evacuated were in the "tens" and not hundreds.

A spokesperson for Cadent said: "Residents and business owners are now able to return to their properties.

"We are incredibly grateful for the patience and understanding of residents and business owners, who we had to evacuate."

"Roads have been reopened. However, lane restrictions are needed to ensure traffic can flow safely around our large work area.

"We remain on site to carry out further work and then reinstate the road."

