Police cordons remain in place after a man was fatally shot near Queensbury Tube station.

The man, in his 30s, died outside the station in Cumberland Road, having suffered a critical gunshot injury. Police believe the man had been shot in Essoldo Way and staggered to the station, where he passed away at 9.58pm on Tuesday (May 1).

getwestlondon reporter Frederica reported live from the scene on Wednesday morning (May 2), with a heavy police presence still in place at crime scenes in Essoldo Way and Cumberland Road.

Photos from the scene show Turner Road is blocked off by police vehicles, and a police officer is also standing guard at a cordon in an alley leading on to Essoldo Way.

Forensics, ballistics and homicide investigators have all been at the scene, and a murder investigation has been launched although no arrests have been made yet.

The man has not yet been formally identified, and police were in the process of informing his next of kin in the early hours of the morning. A post mortem examination is expected to be carried out in due course.

Queensbury station is still open, but a large area of the pavement and shopping arcade nearby has been cordoned off.

A police officer at the scene told getwestlondon that the shooting happened in an alleyway, behind a wall and out of sight.

A second, younger man, who police believe to be in his 20s, presented himself to hospital at 9.08pm with a gunshot wound. He is understood to be recovering in hospital and in a stable condition.

The victim is reportedly the 63rd suspected murder victim in London so far in 2018. The capital's homicide rate has now increased by 44% compared to the previous year.

Overall, violent crime has soared from 237,774 offences in 2016/17 to 250,287 in 2017/18 , up by 5.26%.

The number of homicides committed in the same periods rose from 109 to 157.

The Met has had to accept help from City Police with some homicide investigations, as it deals with an making an additional £400 million in savings by 2021.

Detective Inspector Justin Howick said: "I would like to appeal to anyone with information to contact police at the earliest opportunity.

"Detectives are busy at the scene and working to build a clear picture of the circumstances of this fatal attack."

All witnesses who have not spoken to police and anyone with any information concerning these shootings are requested to call police on 101 quoting CAD 7757/01May.

You can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

For live updates as the story develops and more pictures and videos, follow our live blog .