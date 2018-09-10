The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The driver in a horror crash in Uxbridge might be left with life-changing injuries after his car overturned, leaving a crumpled wreakage.

He received the injuries in a dramatic crash on the Uxbridge Road junction with Kingston Lane on Sunday (September 9).

The driver of the car, believed to be aged in his 50s, was airlifted to hospital after crashing into a piece of "street furniture", such as a bollard or lampost. No other vehicles or persons were involved.

Emergency services, including the Metropolitan Police, London Ambulance Service, London Air Ambulance and London Fire Brigade were called to the scene at around 2.45pm and the road was closed for some time, creating traffic delays.

A Met Police spokeswoman said the driver's injuries were maybe life-changing but not life-threatening, after he was thought to be in a "potentially critical condition" following the crash. The man's next of kin were informed.

She added that the affected roads were now re-opened.

A London Fire Service spokeswoman said: "One man was released from the vehicle and was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service.

"The incident was over for us at 3.25pm. We sent two fire engines and a fire rescue unit to the scene."