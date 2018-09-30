Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pictures from the scene of a crash between a double-decker bus and a bicycle show significant damage to the windscreen.

Two people on the same bike have been taken to hospital for treatment, although their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have taped off the area, a short stretch of the road just off Hanger Lane, while emergency services clear the area and recover the vehicles.

Pictures show a bicycle in front of a bus, which has its windscreen badly damaged. Click on the gallery below for images from the scene.

Passerby and nearby resident Upanishad Loomba told GetWestLondon: “There were at least a dozen police cars blocking traffic eastbound on Uxbridge Road.

“I could see a double decker bus with windows shattered and a damaged bicycle.”

Traffic is still slow in the area, particularly on Hanger Lane heading south.

Road users are advised to avoid the area where possible.

The 207, 427 and 607 buses have all been forced to reroute.

Follow developments from the scene on our live blog here .