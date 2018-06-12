The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman in her early 30s was treated in the street after a suspected acid attack in Brentford.

Police and emergency services were called to reports of a suspected noxious substance attack on Brentford High Street shortly after 7pm on Friday (June 9).

The victim was treated at the scene for non life-threatening injuries and didn't need hospital treatment.

A crime scene was in place following the incident and images taken at the time show police tape up around the section of the High Street near Evans Cycles.

Pictures also show a London Fire Brigade truck at the scene.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 7.10pm on Friday to reports of a suspected noxious substance attack on Brentford High Street.

"Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service.

"A woman, aged in her early 30s, was treated at the scene by paramedics for injuries that are not life-threatening or life-changing.

"She did not require hospital treatment."

On Tuesday (June 12) Metropolitan Police launched an urgent appeal for witnesses to the suspected acid attack.

Anyone who saw what happened in the moments leading up to the incident, at the time itself and after, is urged to contact them.

A 20-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

He was taken to a west London police station and has been bailed to a date in early July.

Enquiries into the incident continue.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 020 8247 6222 or via 101 quoting 6934/8June or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.