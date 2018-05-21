The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been charged with drink driving after an abandoned and badly damaged vehicle and two crushed lampposts were discovered by police in Harrow.

The front drivers side of the silver Volvo badly damages, with the wheel torn off the chassis of the car. The vehicle was found abandoned in Stanmore, at the junction of Uxbridge Road and Old Church Lane at 5am on Sunday (May 20).

Police officers decided to trace the suspected driver back to his home address, where he appeared to the officers to have been drinking.

A roadside breath test test showed the 24-year-old man was above the legal alcohol limit to drive. He was taken to a police station, where he was charged later on Sunday with driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and drink driving.

A picture shared by Harrow Police, shows the damage done to the car, with a broken off part of the axel lying several feet from the car.

Also visible is a destroyed "Give Way" sign, and aspects of the car's engine dangling through the missing wheel area, with the Volvo half-mounted on the pavement.

Police officers in Harrow do not believe any other vehicles were involved in the crash.