An appeal has been launched to find a man who performed a sex act on himself on a bus near Heathrow Airport .

The man's actions were on board a number 7 bus, which travels between Slough and Heathrow Terminal 5.

On Saturday, May 19, a 28-year-old woman boarded the bus at Langley Leisure Centre, in Slough, at around 11.10am.

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was already sat on the single decker bus. The woman heard him making suggestive noises on the journey and turned around to see the man performing a sex act on himself.

Soon afterwards both of them got off at Bust Stop 6 at Heathrow Terminal 5.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

The Metropolitan Police are investigating and have released a CCTV image of a man officers want to speak with in connection with the incident.

He is described as an Asian man with short hair, who is around 5ft 4ins tall.

He has a slim build and at the time was wearing a black parka jacket with a horizontal blue stripe at the back, and dark coloured trousers.

If you can identify this man, call the police on 101 quoting CAD 2833/19MAY18 or tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.