The Piccadilly line could come to a standstill for more than 48 hours from Wednesday (July 11) if a strike planned by tube drivers goes ahead.

RMT train driver union members who work on the Piccadilly line are due to strike over an ongoing dispute about workers' rights with Transport for London (TfL).

The planned walkout could cause more than two days of travel chaos for commuters.

The strike is due to begin at 9pm on Wednesday (July 11) and continue until 1am on Saturday (July 21) in which time there will be no trains running on the Piccadilly line.

There will also be no night tube service on the Piccadilly line on Friday night (July 13).

TfL has advised commuters to complete journeys on the Piccadilly line by 10pm on Wednesday and to use alternative routes on Tube, rail and bus networks throughout the strike until after 7.30am on Saturday.

TfL has warned interchange stations along the Piccadilly line including, Finsbury Park, King's Cross St Pancras, Green Park and Hammersmith , will be much busier than usual, during the strike, as will other London Underground llines.

Passengers travelling to Heathrow Airport have been assured trains will run between Paddington, Ealing Broadway and Heathrow Airport every 30 minutes throughout the strike.

RMT general secretary, Mick Cash, said: “There have been repeated problems on the Piccadilly Line going back a number of years which have led to dispute after dispute and the failure of London Underground (LU) management to get a grip has tipped the situation over the edge yet again. That is why we have had no option but to put on these strike dates.



"Every effort by RMT reps to negotiate a settlement has been obstructed by the company and it is now down to LU bosses to start listening to their members, take the raft of issues at the heart of this dispute seriously and start engaging in a way that will allow us to make some genuine progress."

How to travel during the tube strike

TfL has issued the following advice to people wanting to avoid Tube strike travel chaos:

Check before you travel and keep up-to-date with the latest service information on:

TfL's website here

TfL Twitter accounts, including @TfLTravelAlerts, @piccadillyline, @TfLBusAlerts and @TfLTrafficNews as well as the TfL Travelbot on Facebook messenger

Plan a journey can help you plan your route by public transport, cycling or walking

Check the latest status updates here

Nearby uses your current location or a postcode or address of your choice and places you on a map, showing you Tube, bus, river, Overground, DLR, rail and Santander Cycles locations around you

You can sign up to TfL's email updates here

Travelling to Heathrow Airport

Use TfL Rail and Heathrow Express services to/from Paddington station.

The TfL Rail service is approximately every 30 minutes and takes 35 minutes.

These services are likely to be busy - you are advised to buy your ticket in advance to avoid delays. London Underground tickets and Oyster are not valid on Heathrow Express services.

Alternatively, take the train from Waterloo, Vauxhall or Richmond to Feltham station for a local bus to the airport.

To plan a journey to or from an airport without the Tube, go to TfL's journey planner and deselect the Tube option.

The A4/ M4 motorway route to Heathrow is likely to be busier than usual.

Travelling by bus

Extra buses will run during morning and afternoon rush hours. Buses are likely to be very busy and you should allow more time for your journey and travel outside peak hours if possible. There will be road closures and buses on diversion for the afternoon and evening of Friday (July 13).

For up to date information on bus services follow @TfLBusAlerts on Twitter or check the central London bus and walking map . Bus maps by area of London can also be downloaded here .

National Rail

National Rail services will run as normal but may be busier than usual.

Great Northern customers should change at King's Cross St Pancras, Highbury & Islington, Old Street or Moorgate for central London as Finsbury Park is likely to be extremely busy.

Cycling

During the strike, Santander Cycle Hire hubs will operate as normal.

Cycle docking stations along the South West areas of the Piccadilly line (e.g. Hammersmith) will be fully stocked in time for the morning peak.

The Belgrove Hub and all docking stations within 500 years of King's Cross station will be fully stocked.

More bikes will be available at South Kensington, Earl's Court and Exhibition Road areas.

Walking

TfL travel ambassadors will be at key locations to advise people how to get around.

Find out more about walking in London and planning a walking route here.

London Overground, TfL Rail and DLR

London Overground, TfL Rail and DLR services will operate normally. However some stations could be busier than usual. TfL Rail services between Paddington and Heathrow Airport are expected to be exceptionally busy.

Tickets