Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Piccadilly line Tube drivers are set to strike later this month for 48 hours after a "breakdown in industrial relations".

The RMT Union has announced the 48-hour strike between 12pm on Wednesday, September 26, and 12pm on Friday, September 28.

The line, which runs through Heathrow, Uxbridge, Hounslow, South Harrow and Ealing is set to undergo a second strike from 8.30pm on Saturday, September 29, to 1.30am on Sunday, September 30.

The Piccadilly line Tube drivers have been in a long-running dispute with London Undergound, and now say that the company has failed to act on agreements reached following previous strikes.

(Image: UGC)

Transport workers union RMT has cited "the abuse of policies and procedures, delays and cancellations to planned training, failure to release reps for important meetings and dragging their feet over implementation on key health and safety ‎issues" as the reason for the fresh industrial action.

As a result, Tube drivers have elected not to book any shifts during the strike period.

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said: “RMT has given Tube bosses ample time to rebuild trust and relations with staff on the Piccadilly Line but instead they have strung us along and mugged us off and our members aren't having it.

"That's why we have had no choice but to put this action on and the responsibility for the chaos that will ensue on a line serving Heathrow and half a million passengers a day lays fair and square with London Underground management.

“The company seem to think that they can promise improvements one day and then get away with playing fast and loose with safety and taking liberties with policies and procedures the next. Well, they can't.

“Relations have now sunk to rock bottom and the Piccadilly Line remains a volatile powder keg due to the management contempt for the workforce. That has to change, and quickly. RMT remains ‎available for genuine and serious talks.”

Nigel Holness, network operations director for London Underground, said: “We are disappointed that the RMT has decided take this unnecessary action and cause disruption to our customers.

"We urge the RMT to continue to work with us on the issues they have raised and we remain available for talks to prevent any unnecessary industrial action on the Piccadilly line.”