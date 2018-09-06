The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman was punched twice after being barged into on a Piccadilly line train in an unprovoked attack.

British Transport Police has launched a CCTV appeal after the woman was attacked on board the Tube train at Green Park Underground station at around 3.45pm on July 31.

The train was heading westbound from Green Park, when a man tried to leave the train at that station.

At this point, he barged right into a woman before shouting at her. He then went on to punch the woman twice in the arm.

Officers from British Transport Police, which is investigating the reports of the attack, have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak with.

They believe he may have information which could help them in their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016, with reference 354 of 31 July.

Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.