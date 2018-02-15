The video will start in 8 Cancel

Passengers on the Piccadilly line faced delays on Thursday (February 15) after a person became ill on a Tube train at Boston Manor station.

At around 11am, officers from British Transport Police and London Ambulance Service were called to Boston Manor station to reports of an unwell passenger.

Services between Northfields and Heathrow on the Piccadilly line were temporarily suspended as emergency services treated the person at the scene.

Tube services resumed at around 11.36pm, a spokesman for Transport for London said.

James Proctor, who was on a Piccadilly line train at the time of the incident, told getwestlondon of the emergency services presence at Boston Manor station.

He said: "The train was stuck for ages outside Boston Manor and then when our train pulled in [there were] lots of ambulances and paramedics."

After the passenger was treated by London Ambulance Service, Transport for London added: "Service has resumed with minor delays between Northfields and Heathrow all terminals.

"This is due to a person ill on a train at Boston Manor earlier."

