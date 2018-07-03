The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four balconies at a block of flats in West Hampstead are on fire, as 58 firefighters work to try and stop the fire from spreading further.

The fire was first reported at 11.25am on Tuesday (July 3), and within minutes the flames had spread to three balconies , and later four.

A total of eight fire engines have been sent to the fire in Heritage Lane, between the London Underground and London Overground train tracks in West Hampstead.

West End Lane has been closed off by police between Iverson Road and Broadhurst Gardens to help London Fire Brigade respond to the fire.

(Image: @Shawaf97429565)

Pictures and videos from the scene show thick black plumes of smoke coming off the building as the fire continues to rage.

Tall, bright orange flames can be seen reaching up to the floors above as firefighters aim to stop the fire spreading any further and affecting more floors.

Metropolitan Police has said that so far there have been no reports of injuries in relation to the fire.

(Image: @YehudisG)

The London Fire Brigade's (LFB) 999 control officers received 40 calls from members of the public about the incident.

As a result of the road closure in place, buses 139, 328 and C11 are on diversion.