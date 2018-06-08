Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 90-year-old Brent woman has been left requiring hospital treatment after sustaining horrific injuries in a disgraceful attack in her own home.

Iris Warner was found by her son on Monday (June 4) in her home on Brampton Way, where she has lived in for decades.

She had been severely beaten and was slipping in and out of consciousness.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) were called and she was immediately rushed to hospital where she currently remains.

Following the assault, Iris' condition was described as life-threatening, and although she has since improved, she still requires intensive treatment from hospital staff.

Iris' son, Jeremy Warner, and his sister, Lesley Tranter, have released some shocking photos of their mother's injuries, which show Iris has been left with bruising on her face and all over her body.

Jeremy released a statement regarding the attack on his mother, which read: "We are shocked and appalled at the violence used against our mother Iris, better known as Anne to her friends and family - a defenceless 90-year-old-woman. It has left us feeling stunned and sickened.

"We appeal for anyone with information that could assist police in their investigation to come forward. The person responsible must be brought to justice."

(Image: Jeremy Warner)

Officers believe Iris was attacked at some point between midday on Saturday, June 2 and midday on Monday, June 4.

As Iris has been unable to provide a definitive account of events, police cannot be more specific at this time.

Although unable to give a description of her attacker, Iris has told officers she remembers waking up to a man standing over her bed and was then struck multiple times in the face with an object.

The bedroom had been left in a messy manner indicating the man had conducted a hurried search for items but at this time it has not been established if anything was stolen.

(Image: Jeremy Warner)

Detective Inspector Saj Hussain, from Brent CID, said: "This was a horrific attack carried out on a very vulnerable elderly woman in her own home, and must have been absolutely terrifying for Iris.

"She has various medical complications on top of the injuries sustained in the assault that are likely to keep her in hospital for a very long time.

"Her family are desperate for any information from the public that could help us catch this man.

"We would like the public to think back to last weekend into Monday, June 4 about what they might have seen in the Brampton Road area.

"Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in that location between midday on Saturday and midday on Monday, or did you see Iris herself at any point during this time in the area?

"It is important not to dismiss any information you might have as unimportant - it could prove vital to our investigation.

"Please contact us as soon as possible if you know anything about this appalling crime or the person who may have committed it. Any information will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

"Finally, I'd like to remind the public that crimes of this nature are incredibly rare, so we do not want the public to be alarmed.

"It always pays to be vigilant about anyone acting suspiciously that you see and to ensure that your home is as secure as you can make it.

"There is comprehensive advice on the Met Police website with a checklist and tips on what steps to take to help protect your home."

Anyone with information can contact Brent CID on 07747 476161. Alternatively call police via 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting the reference CAD 3347/4June. You can also call Crimestoppers, if you wish to remain anonymous, on 0800 555 111.