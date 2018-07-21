The video will start in 8 Cancel

A cigarette butt is believed to have sparked a fire that tore through a Fulham roof garden on Wednesday morning (July 18).

A total of 15 residents fled neighbouring homes after flames broke out at the Townmead Road block of flats at around 6.30am.

According to the London Fire Brigade (LFB) the fire is thought to have been started by a cigarette butt discarded in a plant pot.

The large plant pot was reduced to ashes by the flames that firefighters took more than an hour to control.

An LFB spokesman said: "The brigade was called at 6.32am and the fire was under control at 7.50am. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Fulham, Chelsea, Wandsworth and Battersea fire stations attended the scene.

London has seen a sharp spike in fires during the heatwave with firefighters tackling four fires in west London alone on Monday (July 16.)

LFB has reissued the following advice to smokers during the heightened fire risk.

